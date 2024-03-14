St. Patrick’s Day to put a pinch on the purse

NEW YORK — As the number one week of the year for beer and whiskey demand approaches, prices for key St. Patrick’s Day party items have increased.

That’s according to ecommerce accelerator, Pattern.

Beer, for example, is up 9% and Irish Whiskey is up 4%. On average, folks can expect to pay 4% more for their St. Patrick’s groceries.

Here is how prices for typical St. Patrick’s party items have fared year over year: