Stable fire causes $600k worth of damage in Pleasant View

PLEASANT VIEW, Utah — A two-alarm fire at a stable in Pleasant View caused $600k in damage and took the efforts of multiple agencies to extinguish Tuesday morning.

The fire was sparked just before 9:34 a.m. Tuesday in a structure near 3900 N. on Highway 89.

North View Fire officials report that a large metal building with horse stalls caught on fire. Also on the property was a large riding arena.

Weber Fire District

When crews got to the area, they found the building was fully engulfed and a second-alarm fire was called. Additional resources rushed to the scene to help with suppression efforts.

Video from FOX 13 News viewer Shane Splattstoesser shows heavy black smoke and large flames pouring from the building.

During the firefighting efforts, propane tanks that were being stored in the facility were heard exploding.

Weber Fire District

Weber Fire District said all humans and animals were evacuated. A dog received minor injuries as a result of the fire but is expected to survive.

An investigation is underway to determine exactly what caused the fire.