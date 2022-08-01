Staffing shortages cause TRAX Blue Line cancelations, delays

SALT LAKE CITY — If you rely on TRAX Blue Line to get around, expect cancelations and delays due to staffing shortages, Utah Transit Authority reports.

UTA says the following northbound TRAX Blue Line trips departing Draper are canceled:



6:13 a.m.

8:13 a.m.

10:13 a.m.

12:13 p.m.

2:13 p.m.

The following southbound trips have also been canceled:



5:49 a.m.

7:11 a.m.

9:11 a.m.

11:11 a.m.

1:11 p.m.

For more information on the cancelations, including a full schedule, click here. If you need help making other travel plans, call 801-743-3882.