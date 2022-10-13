'Stand Down' provides Utah vets with supplies, resources

SALT LAKE CITY — Homeless veterans in Salt Lake City were provided a lifeline of supplies and resources during an event held by the Department of Veteran Affairs.

“This is a homeless stand down," said Meisha Jensen with VA Salt Lake City. "[You] stop everything you’re doing, come and provide this specific service so we’ve all stopped what we’re doing for today and our whole goal is to provide resources and to provide goods like sleeping bags, tents, we do have veterans who will be sleeping outside this winter.”

The original stand-downs held during the Vietnam War provided soldiers returning from the battlefield with a secure place to grab a shower, get clean uniforms, and receive medical and dental care.

Wednesday's event focused on a good meal, hygiene supplies, clothing, health resources, housing and employment resources.

“Today, it clicked in my mind that I think it’s that time," said Ruben Loredo, a Vietnam Army veteran who was referring to the 'time' that indicates temperatures are getting cooler and he was in need for warm clothing.

Loredo is set with temporary housing, as is Darren Matthews, who also attended the 'stand down' event.

“I wish I had a truck so I could go around picking up vets and come and see if they needed things too, to see if they knew about it or just didn’t want to go take the journey," said Matthews, who served in the Gulf War with the U.S. Navy. “There’s a lot of pride, at the same time, especially because I was so young, a lot of grief, so I don’t live with regret but it’s a constant flux of emotion.”

Matthews collected a hygiene kit and information regarding employment during his visit to Sunnyside Park.

While both Darren and Ruben are set with temporary housing, right now, the main concern for folks at the VA in Salt Lake City is affordable housing in the area and the dramatic increase in homeless veterans since the pandemic.

Jensen says calls to the homeless outreach team have also dramatically increased, as a result, there are also plenty of job and career opportunities within the veteran outreach environment.

According to the VA, homeless medical team, Veteran Justice Outreach program, and Housing Urban Development-Veterans Affairs Supporting Housing program were among services coordinated for the stand down.