Start a spring side hustle by cleaning your closet for cash

SALT LAKE CITY — Spring is arriving soon, and many people are using this change in season as a chance to clean their homes.

Wendy Brown of Salt Lake City has been capitalizing on this annual ritual for many years by sifting through her closet with a discerning eye and selecting items that can be re-sold.

Since 2014, Brown has used the free, electronic marketplace called Poshmark to list her second-hand clothes and accessories.

The money she earns from her sales has become her second source of income when she’s not practicing law full-time. Brown says she’s made just over $7,000 in that time.

“You have to do the work upfront to get your items photographed and listed. But after that, as long as you’re sharing every once in a while, it really becomes passive,” she explains.

While Brown’s situation is unique, Nate McDonald with the Utah Department of Workforce Services says the number of people with multiple jobs has begun to rebound, and it’s almost reaching pre-pandemic levels.

“We've been seeing over the last year is that rising - that number almost getting back to 5 percent,” explains McDonald.

He says some of that growth has to do with pandemic relief programs winding down or ending. Inflation is also playing a role.

However, McDonald says it’s too early to predict whether this trend will continue along this path because interest rates, inflation, and a recession remain unknown.