State asks judge to throw out lawsuit challenging porn site law

SALT LAKE CITY — The State of Utah is asking a federal judge to throw out a lawsuit challenging a new age-verification law.

The Free Speech Coalition, which is a trade group representing the adult entertainment industry, is suing Utah over a law passed this year requiring adult-oriented websites to do age verification.

The group argues the law is too onerous and violates people’s right to privacy by requiring government ID to be uploaded.

But in a new court filing, the Utah Attorney General’s office argues the law only allows for private, civil lawsuits for any violations. So the state won’t sue over any minor who accesses a porn site.

A judge has scheduled arguments later this month in the case.

