Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

State asks judge to throw out lawsuit challenging porn site law

Posted at 5:39 PM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 19:39:24-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The State of Utah is asking a federal judge to throw out a lawsuit challenging a new age-verification law.

The Free Speech Coalition, which is a trade group representing the adult entertainment industry, is suing Utah over a law passed this year requiring adult-oriented websites to do age verification.

The group argues the law is too onerous and violates people’s right to privacy by requiring government ID to be uploaded.

But in a new court filing, the Utah Attorney General’s office argues the law only allows for private, civil lawsuits for any violations. So the state won’t sue over any minor who accesses a porn site.

A judge has scheduled arguments later this month in the case.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere