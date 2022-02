SALT LAKE CITY — Senate Democrats joined Republicans on Thursday and voted to support a state income tax cut. The cut lowers the income tax rate from 4.95 to 4.85 percent.

For an average family making $72,000, that equals about $100 back in the tax cut.

The bill now includes an earned income tax credit and a social security cut for lower-income Utahns, both were things Democrats supported.

The bill now heads to Governor Spencer Cox for his signature or veto.