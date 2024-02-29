Watch Now
State tax form will allow Utahns to help those in need of food, shelter

Homeless
Ben Margot/AP
FILE - A man walks through a homeless encampment on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Posted at 11:30 AM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 13:30:45-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Paying taxes isn't something most people look forward to, but Governor Cox and homeless advocate Pamela Atkinson urge Utahns to use the opportunity to help those in need.

Utah's state tax form will allow Utahns to contribute directly to the Pamela Atkinson Homeless Trust Fund, or they can do so online.

Governor Cox underscored the importance of this fund during a visit February 29 to a facility in Sandy serving medically vulnerable people who are experiencing homelessness.

Nearly half of Salt Lake shelter residents over 60 years old had a chronic health condition in addition to being homeless in 2023, which makes self-sufficiency even more difficult.

"In 2023, approximately 30,000 Utahns accessed services from homeless systems throughout the state. If you can spare even a few dollars on your state tax form, it can significantly help Utahns experiencing homelessness," said Governor Cox.

All donations are distributed to agencies around the state that help people escape homelessness.

Combined with other state and federal resources, the Fund helps with the following:

● Temporary shelters, meal service, day centers and outreach services.

● Varying levels of case management used to help more people move into stable housing.

● Rapid rehousing, transitional housing, rental assistance, on-site case management and security.

"This past year has been incredibly challenging for many Utahns, including seniors. We've witnessed far too many of our homeless friends struggle," remarked Atkinson.

"Your donations will truly make a world of difference in supporting those who need our help."

