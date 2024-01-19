'Stay Weird Utah,' Cox says in State of the State

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox urged Utah to "stay weird" and embrace its peculiarities in his annual State of the State address.

"In Utah, we dine on fry sauce, funeral potatoes, and dirty diet sodas from our neighborhood Swig," he said. "We play the lottery in Idaho and buy our fireworks in Wyoming."

But Utah's oddities work to its successes, he said in his address to the people of the state.

"Despite being a small, oddly shaped state out West, Utah continues to dominate endless lists of national rankings. Utah was recently named the best state to start a business, the most charitable state, and the state with the most independent people. We were even named the No. 1 state for trick or treating," he said.

Gov. Cox touched on hyperpolarization, warning against "scarcity mentality" or "my team can only win by tearing your team down."

"This scarcity mentality also leads to false choices. You either care about the Great Salt Lake or you drive a John Deere tractor. If you want lower taxes, then you must hate public schools. If you have concerns with a federal regulation, then you definitely want to start drilling for oil under Delicate Arch," he said.

He said Utahns reject false choices.

"Utah, it turns out, is weird," he said.

In the speech before the full House, Senate and the Utah Supreme Court, the governor touted Utah's successes with the economy, water conservation and vowed "we will save the Great Salt Lake." He also attacked social media platforms that he has accused of harming the mental health of Utah's youth.

Gov. Cox acknowledged many of his past decisions have angered parts of Utah, including restrictions on gender affirming care for transgender children. Speaking on LGBTQ+ rights, he noted that the state passed a ban on conversion therapy where the Utah Eagle Forum and Equality Utah stood side-by side.

Pivoting to initiatives he would like to see the legislature tackle, the governor pushed for affordable housing funding.

"The American dream is alive in Utah, but it will be dead soon if we don’t get this right. Utah must lead the nation with bold and innovative solutions," he said.

The governor has asked the legislature for more than $100 million in funding for expanded homeless services. But there are strings attached, he hinted in his remarks.

"Zero-sum thinking says that we must choose between compassion and accountability. We decline that offer. There is nothing compassionate about allowing people to suffer and die on our streets and there is nothing compassionate about allowing laws to be flagrantly ignored and broken. We can provide help and demand accountability," he said. "Unsanctioned camping must end. We will provide help and services for those in need, real consequences and jail for those who willingly break the law, and civil commitment when absolutely necessary."

Gov. Cox also pressed lawmakers for more money for mental health services, teacher salaries and education improvements and expanded opportunities for rural Utah. He backed an initiative for youth to participate in more community service projects, calling it a "defining feature of our state's culture."

In their formal response to the State of the State, House and Senate Democrats shared a lot of the same issues but approached it from a different viewpoint.

"It is time that we prioritize providing shelter, mental behavioral health support, permanent housing, and job opportunities for those experiencing homelessness. We will work and champion ideas where we can address the needs of the unhoused Utahns. Let's work toward a community where no one is left behind," said Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City.

House Minority Leader Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City, said the Democrats are standing up for diversity, noting that Utah's own demographics are rapidly changing.

"The Utah House and Senate Democratic caucuses are committed to building a stronger, more united Utah that embraces the uniqueness of its communities. Contact your legislators, come up to the People's House, the Utah State Capital, and attend committees that matter to you. Attend town halls and let your voice be heard," she said.