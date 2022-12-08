Steer clear of overnight camping this winter in Cottonwood Canyons

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Van life on the open road may be a lifestyle goal for many, but stay away from the Cottonwood Canyons to avoid a fine or being buried in an avalanche.

Utah's Department of Transportation is reminding people that overnight camping—including sleeping in a parked car—is prohibited within one-half mile of any road in these canyons, with the exception of designated campgrounds.

With the high snowfall already recorded this year, avalanche danger is high in Little Cottonwood Canyon, so there are locations where parking is prohibited in the winter.

In addition to the danger from parking in prohibited areas, protection of the watershed is regulated by parking restrictions.

UDOT says to respect road and backcountry closures as well to keep everyone safe this winter.