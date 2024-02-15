Steve Young Classic returns to support Wasatch Adaptive Sports

SNOWBIRD, Utah — Adaptive athletes are getting ready to race against a Hall of Fame quarterback who is well-known to Utahns for his football prowess and famous last name.

Former BYU and San Francisco 49ers signal caller Steve Young is hosting next month's Steve Young Ski Classic at Snowbird. The event, which raises money for Wasatch Adaptive Sports, allows the adaptive athletes to race on the slopes with Young.

“Steve Young watch out—because I am about to win for the seventh year in a row,” said 9-year-old skier, Cole Spencer

Nothing slows down Cole, who is paralyzed from the waist down because of spina bifida. The energetic youngster enjoys the rush he experiences while taking part in activities provided by Wasatch Adaptive Sports.

From skiing to bike riding and even doing spins in his wheelchair, Cole likes to test the limits of speed.

“I am begging them to go fast,” he said. “So fast the powder will go over my head.”

Cole has a multitude of medals earned at previous editions of this event, and he is ready to add to his collection. His mom believes participation in sports has been life changing.

“He’s a nine-year-old little spunky, sassy boy,” Joann Spencer said. “His confidence in going fast and being out there and doing fun things has, from there, gone up.”

Cole agrees.

“It just feels like, man, this is how far a wheelchair kid can go. I am doing good,” he said. “It makes me feel like the wheelchair kids can do much like anything a normal one can.

"I don’t doubt myself on anything while I am around people that believe in me.”

The Steve Young Ski Classic takes place on March 9.

