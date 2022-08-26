Stockton residents ask questions, express concerns during emergency meeting regarding town's water problems

STOCKTON, Utah — Residents in Stockton turned out in droves for emergency meeting Thursday night, to discuss the major water problems the town has been dealing with.

This stems from the Jacob City Fire, which burned an estimated 4,000 acres in Soldier Canyon back in July. That fire burned areas upstream from the town's water treatment plant.

That plant was taken out of service due to risks of sediment and debris from the fire contaminating the system.

A letter was put out last night on social media, where Mayor Nando Meli says the town would have to take out a $3 million load to replace the system.

FOX 13 News Utah

This would hike water bills up 66-dollars a month, to 96 dollars for residents.

Rita Tafoya moved back to Stockton in 1992.

As a longtime resident, she says a proposal to raise monthly ater bills to replace the town's nearly 40-year old water treatment plant would have a big impact.

"The residents are mostly older people on fixed incomes and it's hard to come up with extra money when you're on a fixed income," said Tafoya.

Mayor Meli says he's been working since the beginning of the year, when he took office, to get residents to fill out income surveys, in order to find alternatives to raising water rates.

"I've had people in the town folks and just recently in the last few weeks knocking on doors trying to get people felt income surveys, if we qualify for grant money instead of have to borrow the money to replace or refurbish our treatment plant," said Mayor Meli.

He says with almost 700 residents in the town, they have 270 hookups for water. Mayor Meli says they need 70% of those people to fill out the income surveys.

Mayor Meli says with the treatment plant out of service, they have been using an emergency well to provide water to the town.

However, the generator they were renting to power that well failed earlier this week.

"They spent $5,000 in fuel in four weeks for us running the generator, there's another $8,000 they spent renting it," said Mayor Meli.

A boil advisory has also been in place for drinking water, on top of restriction for outdoor water usage.

"We're by having now to buy bottled water to drink, We're not being able to water, So all these people that have animals and gardens and grasses, they're all dying," said Tafoya.

Mayor Meli told FOX 13 News on Thursday he isn't sure how much longer they can get by with the current water treatment plant.

"Something needs to be done, you know, either refurbished or replaced," said Mayor Meli.

Mayor Meli says the treatment plant was built in 1985 and has had a lot of problems with it plugging up due to silt and mud in the water since then.

As the meeting was wrapping up on Thursday, one resident asked how long they could see a hike in their water bills, if the $3-million dollar loan was taken out to replace the current system. Mayor Meli says that loan would be for the next 30-years.