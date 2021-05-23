Stolen box truck full of medication recovered
University of Utah Police
Posted at 7:42 AM, May 23, 2021
A box truck full of medication that was stolen from the University of Utah Saturday morning has been recovered.
The University of Utah released an update Saturday night, saying:
The stolen vehicle reported this morning has been recovered. Four suspects are in custody. The University of Utah Police thank the public for their vigilance and awareness.
