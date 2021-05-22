U of U Police looking for stolen truck full of prescription meds

SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah Police say a man stole a box truck Saturday morning that contained a large amount of medication.

Henry Ricky Sepulveda, 31, is suspected of stealing the truck from the Huntsman Mental Health Institute parking lot around 9 a.m.

Inside the truck were 11 totes of prescription medication totaling $77,000 in value.

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for the truck and Sepulveda (pictured above).

The vehicle is a yellow 2017 GM Savana box truck with Utah license plate number G09 7EZ.

Sepulveda is 5'4", 160 pounds, and was last seen wearing a puffy black coat, a green shirt, black pants, and a yellow/tan beanie.

The totes are either blue or dark gray.

Anyone who sees the suspect, the truck or the totes is asked to call U of U Police at 801-585-2677 and refer to case number 21-0742.