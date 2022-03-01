Stolen car crashes into Murray apartment complex

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Taylorsville police were led on a chase by a stolen car that ended late Monday night when the driver crashed into a Murray apartment complex, breaking a gas line.

Randy Groll was arrested and charged with the theft of the stolen car as well as possession of stolen debit cards.

According to Taylorsville Police Sargeant Jake Hill, the car was spotted around the 6000 South block of Redwood Road shortly after 11:00 p.m.

Police were led on a chase in the area but were eventually able to deflate one of the car's tires and kept up their pursuit.

Groll crashed the car at the apartment complex at 1178 Dunrobin Court, where the arrest was made.

Several dozen residents of the complex were evacuated as a precaution before the broken gas line was repaired.

Groll is being held without bail.