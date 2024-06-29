Stolen Cedar City car found in Millcreek after Starbucks break-in

MILLCREEK, Utah — A car that had been stolen out of Cedar City was recovered after a suspect tried to break into a Millcreek Starbucks.

According to booking documents, the investigation began around 8:20 p.m., when officers with Unified Police were dispatched to the Starbucks coffee shop at 3898 South 900 East. Upon arriving, bystanders told officers the suspect, Anthony Jesse Drage, 19, had fled on foot down 3900 South, prompting both UPD and South Salt Lake Police to set up a containment area and deploy a K9 officer.

As the search was underway, the arresting officer investigated the scene, finding the drive through window smashed, with the rock that was used found nearby. He then spotted a vehicle left at the scene, presumably used by the suspect.

After dispatch ran the plate, they found it was registered to a Cedar City resident. Later that night, Cedar City Police told the officer the vehicle had been reported as stolen only an hour before the incident. Due to the timing of the report, it hadn't even been entered into the National Crime Information Center database.

Shortly after that, South Salt Lake Police apprehended Drage using the K9. He was then transported to St. Mark's Hospital to have the dog bite treated. When officers attempted to confirm Drage's identity, he gave them the name "Joel Thompson," as well as different dates of birth.

At the same time, police searched the stolen vehicle prior to towing, finding two guns, a small amount of cannabis, and prescription pills with Drage's identification on it. Once he was cleared from St. Mark's Hospital, he was booked into Salt Lake County Jail.

Drage is currently being held without bail, pending trial.