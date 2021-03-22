Stolen Herriman Rugby team's trailer recovered after viewer tip to police

HERRIMAN, Utah — A stolen trailer belonging to the Herriman Rugby Club was located and recovered Monday, along with the equipment inside.

The trailer, which had been donated to the team a few weeks ago, was stolen early Friday morning. It was packed with thousands of dollars worth of practice and game gear, along with a decade of memories.

"It's a lot more than just a bunch of equipment that's gone," varsity head coach Elvis Hansen said over the weekend. "A lot of memories, you know? It's kind of sad to see that gone."

Good news came Monday as Coach CJ Dunn told FOX 13 that police had found and recovered the trailer with the gear still inside.

The Herriman Police Department later confirmed the news, saying they received a tip from someone who had seen local media coverage on it. That led police to a home in Kearns, and they were then able to recover the stolen property. The trailer and equipment have been returned to the team.

An investigation is underway, and police are not immediately releasing any further information, such as whether anyone was arrested.

"I just wanted to say thanks from the bottom of my heart for the time that you and your team took to get that story out and help us out," Dunn wrote in a text message to FOX 13. "It was a tremendous help!”

Rugby clubs from around the country had offered their support after learning about the theft.

The Herriman club is currently ranked second in the nation and first in the state.