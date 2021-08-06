Stolen vehicle from 2017 found in Pineview Reservoir

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A stolen MINI Cooper that had been missing since 2017 was recovered from Pineview Reservoir Thursday.

Officials with Weber County Sheriff's Office report that officers were dispatched in the area near 5500 E. SR 39.

The caller stated that they saw a vehicle upside down in the water.

Weber County Sheriff's Office

Search and rescue divers located the car and found nobody was inside.

Upon further investigation, officials learned the car had been stolen back in 2017. They report the car appeared to have been in the water for an "extended period of time."