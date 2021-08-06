Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Stolen vehicle from 2017 found in Pineview Reservoir

items.[0].image.alt
Weber County Sheriff's Office
233607996_4499335310090747_3761342675679832101_n.jpeg
Posted at 9:48 PM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 23:48:00-04

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A stolen MINI Cooper that had been missing since 2017 was recovered from Pineview Reservoir Thursday.

Officials with Weber County Sheriff's Office report that officers were dispatched in the area near 5500 E. SR 39.

The caller stated that they saw a vehicle upside down in the water.

233666153_4499334956757449_5713765069432277791_n.jpeg

Search and rescue divers located the car and found nobody was inside.

Upon further investigation, officials learned the car had been stolen back in 2017. They report the car appeared to have been in the water for an "extended period of time."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere