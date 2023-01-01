Stolen vehicle incident temporarily closes I-15 in southern Utah

IRON COUNTY, Utah — An incident involving a stolen vehicle forced the closure of a stretch of I-15 in southern Utah Saturday afternoon.

The Utah Highway Patrol was notified of a vehicle stolen in Las Vegas that was heading to Utah.

The dealership was using technology inside the stolen car to track its location.

UHP troopers coordinated with the Iron County Metro SWAT team and the Department of Public Safety helicopter was deployed to the area.

The vehicle was spotted at milepost 52, and since the occupants were believed to be armed and dangerous, UHP troopers performed a high risk stop.

As a precaution, the freeway was shut down in both directions.

A man and a woman inside the car were ordered out, but did not comply and refused to exit the vehicle.

Eventually, the two individuals did exit the vehicle but still refused to follow orders.

The Iron County Metro SWAT team approached them in order to take them into custody.

They still would not comply, causing officers to use a taser in order to take the male individual into custody.

At that point, the female also surrendered.

When the investigation was complete, the interstate was reopened to traffic.

