Storm lives up to billing as snow falls across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A weekend storm that brought warnings across most of the state lived up to its billing and then some.

Heavy snow accumulation was found in both the valleys and mountains of northern Utah, with the snow continuing to fall Sunday morning. The Salt Lake Valley and Tooele Valley will remain under a Winter Storm Warning through 11 a.m.

The storm also left early 7,000 homes without power as of 9 a.m. Sunday.

Early snowfall totals in northern Utah saw considerable amounts:

UPPER AVENUES - 10"

SUGARHOUSE - 7"

WEST JORDAN - 5"

MILLCREEK - 5"

ROSE PARK - 4"

TOOELE - 4"

Photos sent to FOX 13 News show some tree damage in areas such as Kearns and West Jordan.

Jaynie Meyers A tree fell on a car in Kearns

Light snow will continue for Davis, Salt Lake, and Tooele counties through mid-morning. The front will then turns towards central and southern Utah during the afternoon.