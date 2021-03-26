Menu

Storm tapering off, but a wet Friday morning commute

Posted at 6:49 AM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 09:17:41-04

SALT LAKE CITY — A storm dumped snow across parts of Utah Thursday night and Friday morning, but wet roads were the biggest hazards faced by morning commuters.

There could be snow on the roads at some mountain passes and higher elevations.

There is also a chance of lake-effect snow in the Tooele Valley.

Ski resorts got up to a foot of new snow in the past 24 hours, so the weekend is shaping up to be a good ski weekend.

It's also supposed to dry out and warm up by the weekend, with the Salt Lake Valley reaching a high of 67 degrees by Sunday.

The mountains of southern and central Utah have picked up a decent amount of snow which is helping the snowpack in that part of the state.

