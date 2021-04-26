Attempted child abduction rattles South Ogden neighborhood

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — Police in South Ogden are investigating after a report of an attempted abduction.

According to investigators, the incident happened Friday around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Holroyd Drive and Chambers Street (about 750 East and 5300 South).

They say a man driving a Hyundai Accent tried to lure a young child into his car.

The child managed to get away.

Investigators say the suspect is a white male in his mid-20s. He has long brown hair and was wearing black-framed glasses with thick lenses.

Police are asking parents to keep their eyes open and talk to their children about stranger danger.

“Parents need to have that communication with their kids,” said Sgt. Scott Christensen with the South Ogden Police Department. “There needs to be a talk about strangers and about what makes a person a stranger.”

The incident is alarming for parents who are raising their children in this normally quiet neighborhood.

“We let our children ride their bikes down the street and back,” said Brad Peterson. “We don’t want to be helicopter parents, but now we have to. It makes me mad. I hate it.”

He feels the neighborhood won’t rest easy until this case is closed.

“You can’t let a child walk down the street by themselves and you can’t let a child play in the front yard anymore unless you are with them non-stop,” Peterson said. “If we don’t know what happened, that’s how it’s going to be for years.

As they continue to investigate, police are asking anyone who notices something suspicious to give them a call.

“We should always be vigilant and looking out for each other and our kids. If something doesn’t belong, call in and have the police look into it,” Sgt. Christensen said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 24-hour dispatch line at 801-629-8221.