Strawberry Days, free fishing, Brazilian festival and MORE happening this weekend!

Summer continues to be in full swing across Utah with activities fit for the entire family.

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, let us know by emailing the details to news@fox13now.com.

Here's what's going on this weekend:

Free fishing day 2023



It's free fishing day! On Saturday, grab your fishing pole and some bait and head to any public waterbody in Utah to catch some dinner without needing a fishing license. Entrance fees to state parks or other areas may apply, but it's a great (and cheap) activity if you'd like to try out fishing for the first time. Check out the link for some spots to fish across the state.

BOX ELDER COUNTY

Box Elder Bash

Prepare yourself for the loudest, most action-packed demolition derby of the summer happening Saturday in Tremonton. Tickets are required!

CACHE COUNTY

Wellsville Mountain Music and Arts Festival



Art, photography, crafts and food, all featuring local talent! What more could you need?! Happening Friday and Saturday at Wellsville Tabernacle.

DAVIS COUNTY

Clinton Heritage Days



On Friday and Saturday night, celebrate Clinton and its residents with two full days of family fun! Inflatables, yard games, community BBQ, a car show, kids dash, bike parade and regular parade, art exhibit, cornhole tournament and MORE will be at Civic Center Park in the East field.

GARFIELD COUNTY

Panguitch Quilt Walk Festival

Silent auction, quilt show, a trunk show, open sew, Lion's Club Breakfast and MORE happening through Saturday in Panguitch. Check out the full schedule of events for times, locations and ticketing information.

IRON COUNTY

Parowan fun run car show

This car show is open to all makes, models and types of vehicles and is happening on Saturday at Main Street Park. After checking out all the cars, attendees can chow down on some bbq and purchase goods from local vendors. The fun kicks off at 8 a.m.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Pride night at Ikea



At Ikea in Draper, families can celebrate Pride, equity, diversity and inclusion with this family-friendly event. Happening on Friday from 5-8:30 p.m., event attendees can expect a silent dance party, giveaways, a craft, hair salon services and BOGO offers in the Ikea restaurant.

Out & Proud Market



At Vintage Drift SLC, more than 20 LGBTQ+ artists, allies and organizations will show their talents and promote their work with the community. A selection of vintage goods, handcrafted items and crafts will provide a unique shopping experience for visitors. Happening during the next three Saturdays in June from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Midvale City Mural Festival



Check out some beautiful murals painted throughout Midvale on Saturday from 4-9 p.m. as Main Street is transformed into a colorful and bright space. In addition to the art, visitors can also enjoy a beer garden, food trucks, music, vendors and more!

Super summer kickoff bash



At the Marmalade library branch in Salt Lake City, grab a snack, sign up for the summer reading project and participate in various activities including a collaborative art project, crafts and a scavenger hunt. Happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Children's Juneteenth



Head to Millcreek Common on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. as kids skate and participate in a Historical Scavenger Hunt to commemorate Juneteenth. There will also be food trucks, face painting and gardening activities.

UTAH COUNTY

Strawberry Days (photo above)

In its 102 year, this is a Utah tradition with a car show, rodeo, art show, concerts, pancake breakfast, garden tour, pie eating contest and plenty of strawberries n' cream to go around! All of the fun is in Pleasant Grove and runs from Saturday until NEXT Sunday, June 18. Some attractions, like the carnival, require tickets. Other fun is FREE!

Utah County Global Water Dance Event

Using dance, performers will promote awareness to solutions for water preservation at Utah Lake. On Saturday at 10 a.m., dancers will participate in a four-part performance to educate on the importance of Utah Lake. Happening at North Lake Park in Lehi.

Fairfield School birthday party

To celebrate 125 years since Fairfield School was built, Camp Floyd State Park is hosting a birthday party where visitors can tour the school, play games and eat delicious food available to purchase. Museum entrance fee is applicable for guests and the event is happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Utah Brazilian Festival

Enjoy delicious Brazilian food, a Samba Parade and more cultural festivities at University Place in Orem from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Princess and Superhero Party

Princesses and superheroes between the ages of two and nine years old unite for this party! Dress as your favorite character and head to the Lehi Legacy Center on Saturday from 9 -11:30 a.m. for games, prizes, balloons, character meet and greet, movie, crafts, superhero training and MORE! Registration is required for kids and accompanying adults can attend for free.

Saratoga Springs splash days

Events are happening starting on Thursday and extending into Saturday night with attractions such as a grand parade, family picnic, pickleball tournament, fireworks show, free concert Friday night and more. There will be a boutique, car show, carnival, food, vendors and alllll sorts of free fun for everyone!

Oremfest

Celebrate...well...Orem! A hot dog and pie eating contest, community talent show, pancake breakfast, baby contest, grand parade and fireworks are some of the attractions to look forward to. Check out the full schedule of events for specific times.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Let Freedom Ring concert



The Southern Utah Heritage Choir performing two patriotic concerts in honor of Flag Day at the St. George Tabernacle on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at noon. The concert will honor all who served with patriotic tuned. FREE and open to the public.

Movie in the park



On Friday, grab a blanket or camping chair and head to St. George Town Square for an outdoor movie in the park. DC League of Superpets will start playing at 8:54 p.m.

WAYNE COUNTY

Fort Desolation Fest

All music lovers and travelers unite for three nights of live bands, food and drinks in Torrey. Tickets are required for the festival which starts on Thursday and runs through Saturday.

WEBER COUNTY

Ogden Arts Festival

