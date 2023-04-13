Street painting, baby animals, poetry festival and MORE happening this weekend

As we're already halfway through April, it's the perfect time to take advantage of the beautiful spring weather and enjoy a weekend event near you!

Here's what's happening:

Utah Poetry Festival



Utah poetry readings and workshops on poetry will be part of this celebration to honor poets across the state on Friday and Saturday happening virtually so Utahns across the state can participate in the fun! Events are happening at various times throughout the weekend, check the schedule to register and attend for FREE.

IRON COUNTY

Cedar City Arts Festival

Local artists, a chalk art exhibition, local bands, musicians, dance performances, poetry reading, jugglers, food trucks and more will be at the Beverley Taylor Sorenson Center for the Arts on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It's a FREE event and open to anybody!

JUAB COUNTY

Rotten Egg Hunt

What happens when not ALL the Easter eggs are found...well...you get a rotten egg hunt. Don't worry, the prizes inside aren't rotten! Participants can head to Yuba State Park on Saturday to collect goodies and prizes starting at 11 a.m. sharp. Park entrance fees apply.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Baby Animal Festival



Spring has sprung and at Cross E Ranch, visitors can see baby animals including goats, chicks, pigs, cows and more! A hay ride, jump pads, zip lines, mega slides, treats, food and more make this an event you just can't miss out on!

Legendary Skate Loop Roll Out



In the winter, it's an ice-skating rink but with the warmer weather, Millcreek Common is now a roller rink for the summer! On Saturday, head to the venue for a DJ, performances, skate demo, market, food trucks and more! The event is free, but visitors will have to pay to skate and for rentals.

Alta Earth Day



Celebrate the beauty of Utah at Alta with nest box installations, snowshoeing, skiing with a ranger and more. The event encourages diversity and responsibility in outdoor recreation. with drawings for new skis, outdoor gear, a fly rod, climbing gym passes and more.

Performance Art Festival



Local and international artists will be at the Main Library in Salt Lake City on Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to show off their skills and enjoy the gorgeous weather. Free to the public!

Sugar House Art Walk



Support and explore local venues like Tea Zaanti, Lillie bee Emporium, Sugar House Coffee, Central Book Exchange and more on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. during the Sugar House Art Walk. Walk around, meet new community members and find a hidden gem in the neighborhood!

UTAH COUNTY

Lamb and Wool Festival



Baaaaaaaaa! Watch how heavy winter coats are sheared from sheep and llamas at Thanksgiving Point on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees will also be able to see how wool is cleaned, carded and spun to turn into many useful things we use every day. Tickets required.

Bigtooth Maple Festival



Who wants fresh maple syrup for pancakes? At this family-friendly event, you can learn how trees are tapped to produce maple syrup. There will also be a petting zoo, crafts, vendors, pancake shop, live music, interactive booths and more. Happening at Lauritzen Field on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Street Painting Festival



This FREE two-day street painting festival is happening on Saturday and Sunday at the Kayenta Art Village in Ivins. Elaborate street art using chalk will be displayed on the pavement and it will be a spectacular sight for all attendees! In addition to the art, there will be food and more. Check it out from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Washington County Fair



Carnival! Exhibits! Food! Vendors! Concerts! The Washington County Fair has been a tradition for 160 years and the tradition continues starting Thursday and running through Monday, April 24. Tickets are $2 per person above the age of 13-years old and only $1 for kids.

St. George City Cleanup Day

Spring cleaning is in full force in St. George as the city will put out dumpsters beginning at 8 a.m. n Saturday for large-item disposal. If you need a little more help, backhoes will be on-site to help residents load items into the dumpsters. Dumpsters will be at Bloomington Hills, Dixie Sunbowl, Middleton Park, Bloomington Park, Coral Reef Elementary and at 2450 East Park.

RedStone Highland Games and Festival



Be transported to the highlands of Scotland with the Highland Games on Friday and Saturday at Sandtown Park in St. George! There will be bagpipes, heavy athletics, dancing, food and more! Free for attendees!

WEBER COUNTY

Ogden Climbing Festival



Three days of educational climbing clinics, stewardship and service opportunities, climbing competitions and keynote speakers happening on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at different venues throughout Ogden. While some events do require a fee, others are free to the public. Climbing lovers of all ages and abilities will flock to Ogden this weekend to learn about all things climbing.

