Street-side argument leads to shooting in West Valley

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One woman was taken to the hospital after a street-side argument lead to a shooting early Sunday morning.

West Valley City Police tells FOX 13 News that the shooting occurred just after 1:30 a.m. in the area of 2700 South 3200 West, where a group of three people were driving north.

The group told police that as they approached 2700 South, a group of about nine people who had been standing alongside the street threw something at their vehicle. They stopped and confronted them, arguing from within their car.

As the argument continued, one someone in the group standing on the street fired multiple shots at their vehicle, one bullet striking an 18 year-old woman, who was sitting in the back seat, in the shoulder.

The group on the street quickly scattered as the people in the vehicle pulled into a nearby gas station to call 911. The woman was taken to the hospital, but her injury was not life threatening.

At time of reporting, no arrests have been made, and no suspect information is available. West Valley Police asks anyone with any information about the incident to call them at 801-840-4000.