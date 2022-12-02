Strong winds and traffic not deterring fans from Pac-12 title game

Many University of Utah fans left on Thursday for Friday’s game against USC for the Pac-12 title.

Fans that plan to leave Friday morning are expecting a messy commute.

“I’m actually feeling good. Hesitancy, but good,” said fan Ed Cable. “Anxious, you know, just a mix of emotions.”

Cable would’ve left for Las Vegas on Thursday, but he wanted to make sure his family could be there for the big game.

“Most of my friends have already left and they’re driving down,” he said. “They’ve been texting me and teasing me that I haven’t left yet.”

Chase Mcwhorter is one of those fans relieved to be driving in clear conditions.

“I got a nice steady stream of Utes fans in a convoy all the way down,” he said. “I’m 35 miles away from Beaver. The roads have been just fine today, there’ve been no issues.”

He said Thursday’s strong winds had no impact on their caravan.

“We got a great group of guys that I think are going to deliver for us so we just got to get the fans down there like last year when we outnumbered Oregon,” he said.

Fans like Cable are determined to show up for the team. He said the 5 a.m. snowy drive will be worth it.

“I’m just going to take it slow and just make it before five,” said Cable.

The Utah Highway Patrol will have more troopers out in Salt Lake and Utah counties. Troopers are not expecting a lot of Pac-12 traffic for Friday, but they have resources on standby if needed.