Structures threatened by wildfire east of Orem

OREM, Utah — A new wildfire being called the Dry Canyon Fire was reported early Wednesday morning just northeast of Orem.

Officials said the fire was about five acres at 7:28 a.m. and some structures were being threatened near the Dry Canyon Trailhead.

A small wildfire is developing north of Dry Canyon in Orem. A few crews and trucks are arriving on the scene and can hopefully tamp it down before it gets out of control. Access to the canyon has been closed. #fire #wildfire #drycanyonfire @Orem_City #utahfires pic.twitter.com/Ybooyhal3j — workingitoutnow (@workingitoutnow) August 11, 2021

Orem firefighters had been working for hours to contain the flames from spreading. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officials asked the public to avoid the area and not fly drones.