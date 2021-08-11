Watch
Structures threatened by wildfire east of Orem

City of Orem
As of 5:45 AM, August 11, there is a brush fire north of Dry Canyon, near Lindon, said Jason Earl, Deputy Fire Chief in the city of Orem
Posted at 7:43 AM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 09:54:04-04

OREM, Utah — A new wildfire being called the Dry Canyon Fire was reported early Wednesday morning just northeast of Orem.

Officials said the fire was about five acres at 7:28 a.m. and some structures were being threatened near the Dry Canyon Trailhead.

Orem firefighters had been working for hours to contain the flames from spreading. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officials asked the public to avoid the area and not fly drones.

