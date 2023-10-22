Watch Now
'Strut Your Mutt' event seeks to end animal euthanizations

FOX 13 News
Posted at 8:56 PM, Oct 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-21 22:56:03-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Liberty Park hosted a bunch of dogs this weekend, and it's all to help Utah reach a no-kill goal.

Humans and their pups showed off at the Best Friends Animal Society's "Strut Your Mutt" event.

"Just being here, your presence creates awareness and support for our life-saving mission," said Michelle Dosson, the executive director of Best Friends.

According to Best Friends data, nearly 52,000 animals entered shelters last year. 1,700 of those were euthanized, which is just a little more than three percent.

