Student brings Airsoft gun that looked like real handgun to Vernal Middle School, investigation underway

VERNAL, Utah — Officials say there is no active threat after a Vernal Middle School student brought an Airsoft gun that was modified to look like a real handgun to campus Tuesday morning.

A representative for the Uintah School District said a student reported to school leaders that he saw a fellow student with a modified Airsoft handgun on campus.

After the report was made, the school resource officer responded to the classroom where the student was and the individual was escorted to the office without incident.

"The student is no longer on campus," Uintah School District said in a press release.

During the investigation, other students came forward and reported that the student who had the gun warned them last Thursday not to come to school Tuesday.

Officials reminded students that they are not allowed to bring replica or toy firearms, including Airsoft guns to school.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, but there is believed to be no active threat to the school.