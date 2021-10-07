Watch
Student grabs TikTok username for BYU before the school does

TikTok / FOX 13
Screenshots of a TikTok video from the username @brighamyounguniversity
Posted at 7:33 AM, Oct 07, 2021
PROVO, Utah — A student at Brigham Young University has apparently obtained the TikTok username for the college before they did.

In a post on the TikTok account @brighamyounguniversity a young woman dances in celebration with text over the video that reads, "When you get the username of your college before they can."

The caption of the video reads, "Go cougars! #byu"

@brighamyounguniversity

Go cougars! ##byu

♬ Let's Groove - absolutesnacc

The account doesn't appear to be affiliated with the college in any way besides the name.

FOX 13 News has reached out to BYU for comment but haven't heard back yet.

