Student injured after shots fired at Saratoga Springs high school team bus

Posted at 7:59 PM, Jan 11, 2023
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — Police are investigating after a Saratoga Springs school team was shot at while riding home from a meet at Utah Valley University.

The Westlake High School girls wrestling team was on Interstate 15 between American Fork and Lindon around 9 p.m. Tuesday when a white pickup truck pulled alongside and fired several rounds of a pellet or airsoft gun at the bus.

The rounds damaged multiple windows in the bus and one student received minor injuries, according to a statement from the Alpine School District.

Anyone with information on who may have shot at the bus is urged to call police or the Utah Highway Patrol.

