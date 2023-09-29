Student minorly injured after being hit by SUV near Jordan High School

SANDY, Utah — A student was minorly injured after she was struck by an SUV while in a crosswalk right outside of Jordan High School Thursday morning.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. in a crosswalk with visible signage on Beetdigger Boulevard.

Police report officers responded to the area on reports that a 15-year-old female student had been hit by an SUV, driven by an adult man.

The teen complained of some pain in her arm and police said she was taken to the hospital for treatment. The school district said in an email to parents that her injuries were minor.

Officials explained the driver of the SUV stayed at the scene after the crash and made a comment to officers about some sort of distraction before seeing the student and trying to brake "as hard as he could."

The driver did not have any signs of impairment and was cited for the incident, police told FOX 13 News.

School District leaders said that while the incident was witnessed "by very few JHS students and faculty and staff, counselors will be available to talk with students and employees who are upset at the news of the incident."

The school district also asked that drivers stay alert while traveling around schools and neighborhoods in the mornings and afternoons as students walk to class.