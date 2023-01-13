Students and staff march for MLK at Westminster College

WESTMINSTER COLLEGE, Utah — Students and staff rallied and marched in remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The event kicked off at 4pm Thursday on with speakers, followed by dance and song performances, and finished with the group marching around the campus.

“I think he’s one of the most iconic figures in Black history," said Char Crear, Alumni and Admissions Counselor, "I think he was a voice for unity, which I think is a major important thing here in Utah because we are in such a predominantly white state.”

This year's theme was 'Bodies on the Line,' representing King's courage to show up and fight for equality.

“I think in recent years, we have seen how detrimental it is to be in person, fighting the good fight. And so I think that’s why this theme this year really resonates. I think people definitely should break past the common culture right now of doing a lot of social media activism and engage with the community," said Crear.

Junior Zidiya Gibson said it's important for communities to come together to remember the history of people like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who put his body, and ultimately his life on the line for civil rights.

“I think it’s really important to show up and to take up space, especially as a person of color to events where we celebrate the legacy and work of people that have previously come before me," said Gibson, “You know, he died about 50 something years ago. And for a lot of people that’s not that long ago."

"And so it’s this interesting dynamic of you know," said Gibson. "Sharing what he’s done and praising that but also not fully recognizing how we still have a lot of progress to make.”