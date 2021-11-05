Students at Murray school passed out 'white privilege cards'

MURRAY, Utah — Officials with the Murray City School District have responded after several students were found to be passing out so-called white privilege cards at a local school.

The officials say they are aware of the incident that occurred at Murray High School, but claim they have dealt with the students and that it is not an example of larger issues regarding racism at the school.

At least three sophomore students were discovered passing out the cards this week. The cards, which references former President Donald Trump in an off-handed way, can easily be bought online.

Officials say the students in question were brought in, along with their parents, and the incident was addressed with administrators.

“Obviously, Murray High School and Murray City School District will not condone this behavior or racism in any form," the district told FOX 13 in a statement. "Fortunately, our administrators were able to learn of it quickly and deal with it swiftly.“

The district would not announce what, if any, punishment or repercussions there were for the students involved, saying they would not address issues regarding individual students.

For now, district officials are saying the case is closed and that it was an isolated incident.