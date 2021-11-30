Students help Cox family decorate Governor's Mansion for Christmas

SALT LAKE CITY — Students from Wallace Stegner Academy paid a visit to the Governor's Mansion in Salt Lake City on Monday to help Gov. Cox and First Lady Abby Cox get ready for the holidays.

The children sat and listened as the First Lady read a holiday story before they lent a hand and put up the Christmas tree.

"We love having children here, it was just such a fun time, as a former educator this is what we love," said the First Lady. "We love to share this history with the children of the state, this belongs to the state and we want to make sure they have access to it."

This year's decoration them is more traditional, which fits the historic nature of the Govenor's Mansion.

Starting next month, the Governor's Mansion will be reopened to school tours.

Also on Monday, Utah's Capitol began getting into the holiday spirit as the building's Christmas tree started to go up in the rotunda outside the senate chambers.

The two story tree is being put up in stages.

Guests will be allowed to visit Capitol Hill this year to see school choral groups perform holiday favorites.

"A lot of the schools will come and they have costumes and some will do period clothing to go with whatever style of music they’re going to have and it just brings a timelessness to the area. It’s magical. It really is," said Dana Jones with the Capitol Preservation Board.