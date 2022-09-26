Students, parents outraged after girls kicked out of dance for dress code

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Students and parents are demanding answers after dozens of girls were kicked out of a homecoming dance for allegedly violating the dress code.

The homecoming dance in question was hosted by American Leadership Academy, a charter school, in Spanish Fork on Saturday night.

Natalia Burton is a senior at the school and was voted homecoming queen. She said she was disgusted that dozens of her peers, including herself, were kicked out of the dance.

"It feels horrible because I know for a fact every girl that walked in there and all of us were so confident and felt so beautiful," explained Burton. "I don't know think I've ever felt more beautiful in my life."

Students said around 90 girls were kicked out of the dance for dress code violations.

Burton, as well as other students and parents, said they felt the school was body-shaming girls whose dresses had similar styles but fit differently.

The dress code for dances at ALA state no cleavage can show, and the length must be no shorter than the student's fingertips, among other guidelines.

"Because of differing body types, the same dress may be acceptable on one person, but not on another," the dress code states.

"Please do not put school administrators in the difficult position of upholding school standards or let yourself or your date be embarrassed by being called out for violating our school’s dress code and asked to leave the dance," the dress code says in part.

Isabella, who is also a student at the school, said she saw a girl get kicked out after she had gotten her dress approved by the administration.

"There was one girl that was even told because she brought a picture of her dress on the website and she said 'is it okay if I wear this?' and the school said 'yeah that's totally fine,'" Isabella said. "And then when she got to the dance they told her it didn't look the same on her as it did the model so she couldn't wear it."

"They specifically said 'your body is different from the model's body and you can't go into the dance,'" Burton added. "I know for a fact like I saw her eyes and she was so sad."

Isabella reflected that the policies that were enforced seemed unfair.

"That just seems unfair if one girl can wear a dress but then another girl that may be a bigger size or a smaller size can't wear the same dress because of the way it looks on them," she said.

Sam Lazenby helped plan the dance, she told FOX 13 News, but was kicked out because the school said she had too much cleavage showing.

"It felt demeaning," Lazenby said. "Personally I was told that even though my cleavage was not showing, because I am a bigger chested individual I could not go into the dance unless I had something underneath the dress."

Lazenby said she's not sure how students are supposed to feel welcome after a situation like what happened at the dance.

"It's coming from our administrators like it's people we're supposed to trust and we come to their school every day," Lazenby said. "We're supposed to feel welcome there."

FOX 13 News reached out to school leadership for a statement.