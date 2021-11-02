Study finds LDS members' faith helped them weather pandemic better than most

SALT LAKE CITY — A new national survey from the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) in Washington, D.C. about what Americans value in their communities found that Mormons fared better than most other church members during the pandemic, as they reported the strongest levels of attachment to their communities.

Included in the survey was an examination of how religious participation affected how closely Americans felt attached to their communities and neighbors.

While the survey found a correlation between those who had strong levels of religious affiliations and these attachments, Mormons were by far the highest, with 79 percent reporting that they attend religious services at least once a week, compared to 27 percent of Americans overall.

“Mormons are distinct in their belief that neighbors would be willing to help out,” said Dan Cox, author of the survey and the director of AEI’s Survey Center on American Life.

AEI's study found that having connections to communities and neighbors helped people weather the pandemic the best and feel a sense of shared purpose.

