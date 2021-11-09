Watch
Study: Utah is the most charitable state in the U.S.

Rick Bowmer/AP
Building stand in Salt Lake City with the Wasatch Mountains in the background Friday, March 27, 2020.
Salt Lake City Skyline
Posted at 8:08 AM, Nov 09, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — A new study found that Utah is the most charitable state. With most amount of donated income and volunteer time.

The study by WalletHub compared the 50 states based on 19 key indicators of charitable behavior. The data set ranges from the volunteer rate to the share of income donated to the share of sheltered homeless.

Generosity in Utah

  • First in percentage of donated income
  • First in percentage of population who donated time
  • First in percentage of population who donated money
  • First in volunteer rate
  • First in volunteer hours per capita

For the full report go here.

