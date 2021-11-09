Study: Utah is the most charitable state in the U.S.

SALT LAKE CITY — A new study found that Utah is the most charitable state. With most amount of donated income and volunteer time.

The study by WalletHub compared the 50 states based on 19 key indicators of charitable behavior. The data set ranges from the volunteer rate to the share of income donated to the share of sheltered homeless.

Generosity in Utah

First in percentage of donated income

First in percentage of population who donated time

First in percentage of population who donated money

First in volunteer rate

First in volunteer hours per capita

For the full report go here.