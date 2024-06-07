Stunning rock slide caught on camera in LaVerkin

LAVERKIN, Utah — A staggering rock slide in LaVerkin caught on camera started with only a few pebbles and came to a finale when a massive boulder crashed into the ground.

Video from Tom Bennett shows the impressive sight, with rocks tumbling down a cliff side slowly and then all at once.

The video shows a light cloud of dust as small stones begin rolling down the steep rock face.

"Wow," Bennett is heard saying in the video as he watched the situation unfold. "Hope that didn't fall...on anybody. Oh my goodness."

It seems the rocks settled for a brief moment, before a cascade of dirt and stones started falling from a higher area and eventually led to a huge boulder crumbling down.

Bennett is heard gasping in his video as we witnessed the event in real-time.

"Whoaaaa," he said after the stones settled.

The St. George News reports the incident happened Thursday afternoon at the LaVerkin entry to the Toquerville Bypass, which is not yet opened to the public and under construction.

Since the road was not opened, nobody was hurt and no closures were implemented as a result of the rock slide, Washington County officials told FOX 13 news.

Though nobody was injured, Washington County officials said the rock slide likely did some damage to the road on the job site.

Further details about what caused the rock slide and what action will be taken next were not immediately disclosed.