Sub for a day: FOX 13’s Kelly Chapman takes over a sixth-grade class

What's it like being a substitute teacher? FOX 13's Kelly Chapman found out firsthand
Posted at 10:20 PM, Feb 21, 2022
HERRIMAN, Utah — Utah schools are in desperate need of substitute teachers.

By now, you’ve heard the call to action from the governor and others.

But what's it like to spend a whole day in a classroom?

How much does it pay and what are the requirements?

FOX 13 News reporter Kelly Chapman answered the substitute call at Ridge View Elementary School in Herriman, taking over a sixth grade class for the day.

The day was long, the work was real and the kids were candid.

Watch Kelly’s report to see how the day went.

For more information on substitute teaching in the Jordan School District including requirements and pay scale, click here.

