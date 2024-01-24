Substitute introduced in Utah Senate for transgender bathroom bill

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Senate introduced entirely new legislation to substitute House Bill 257, which limits access to public restrooms and locker rooms in Utah to sex designated at birth.

The substituted bill passed 20-7 in its initial vote and will need a second vote in the Senate before moving back to the House for consideration.

Sen. Dan McCay (R-Riverton) introduced the bill, which would focus on "actions" instead of gender or gender identity.

While the bill does not define who can or can't enter a public sex-designated bathroom, it does enhance criminal charges for those who commit "offensive" behavior in private spaces.

Transgender restrictions still apply to changing rooms under the newly introduced bill.

The bill would apply to bathrooms and changing rooms in government facilities, with some exceptions.

H.B. 257 has been controversial from the start among Utahns and legislators. The substituted bill brought some harmony to those who were initially going to vote against it. Sen. Daniel Thatcher (R-West Valley City) thanked McCay for removing the sex designation from the bill, saying he hoped it was enough to bring support from the community.

Equality Utah said they would review the bill.

The original bill, sponsored by Rep. Kera Birkeland (R-Morgan) would require schools to make private, single-occupancy bathrooms available for transgender students, while allowing transgender adults to use the gendered bathroom of their choice only if they have undergone sex-reassignment surgery and changed their sex on a birth certificate.

Although the bill would make way for the creation of more unisex bathrooms, it has become a hot-button issue with many saying the legislation targets transgender people.