Sugar House Park to be closed to vehicles starting Saturday due to flooding concerns

SALT LAKE CITY — Sugar House Park is going to be closed off to cars starting this weekend as part of flood control preparation.

The pond in the park could rise as high as four feet this weekend, Salt Lake City Public Utilities predicts. The entire park will be closed to vehicles starting Saturday; the park will still be open to walkers, runners and bikers, but the city wants people to avoid standing water that could appear.

This closure is expected to last a week. Public Utilities and Salt Lake County Flood Control will be doing controlled releases from Mountain Dell and Little Dell reservoirs this weekend. The intention is to maintain runoff capacity ahead of Parleys Creek’s peak runoff.

For anyone looking to volunteer to fill sandbags this weekend, Cottonwood Heights will be having an event Saturday at the Public Works yard at 6579 S. 3000 E. from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Salt Lake County Emergency Management is reminding everyone to stay out of the runoff water. Keep a close eye on kids and pets, because the water is cold fast and could be deep. If you get caught in a current, point your feet in front of you and try to swim toward the closest shore. If you see someone caught in the water, throw something in to try and help and call 9-1-1 immediately.