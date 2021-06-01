Sugarhouse highway construction project means delays on I-80

SALT LAKE CITY — Drivers on I-80 are going to see some delays starting on June 1 as a major highway project gets underway between 1300 East and 2300 East in Sugarhouse.

“Over the years we’ve done a lot of patchwork to this, different projects but this is a complete overhaul of a freeway that was built in the 1960s, so we are replacing the pavement with brand new concrete that’s gonna last for decades to come and it’s going to create a much smoother ride for people,“ said John Gleason with the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT).

Traffic moving in both directions will be directed to the outside of the highway to allow for work crews to being construction in the center of the road.

“What this does is, it allows our workers to be doing their work in the median and getting that essential work done, while we can still move traffic around,” said Gleason.

Although much of the work is happening overnight and on weekends, drivers should expect delays due to uneven roads and lane changes while they're in the construction zone.

But there will be considerable improvements to the highway once work is completed, as “this project is going to be reconstructing four bridges and replacing over 25 miles of pavement, in addition (to) one new lane in the eastbound direction of I-80 between approximately 1300 East and 2300 East,” according to UDOT project manager Becky Stromness.

UDOT urges drivers to have patience in the area, as the project is expected to take two years.