Summer festivals in full swing and MORE family fun happening this weekend

We're entering summer festival season in Utah and there's plenty to do this weekend across the state.

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or have something coming up email news@fox13now.com to fill us in on the details.

Here's what's happening this weekend:

CACHE COUNTY

Hot Wheels in Hyrum

Nothing says summer quite like a car show while enjoying some delicious cuisine from a food truck. In Hyrum on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., go check out some epic vehicles and grab a bite to eat. Awards and prize drawings will be given out throughout the event!

DAVIS COUNTY

Bountiful Chalk Art Festival

Watch artists in action as they turn sidewalks into works of art with chalk! Food trucks will be parked along the way on Friday and an awards ceremony will be on Saturday followed by live entertainment! Happening near Bountiful Town Square.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Utah Asian Festival

Learn about and support diverse Asian communities in Utah with this festival happening on Saturday at the Utah State Fairpark from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Guests can expect more than 2 dozen food trucks, children's activities, performances, and vendors to shop from! Tickets required.

Utah Pride Parade & Fest

With a massive parade on Sunday that marches through Salt Lake City, thousands of Utahns will gather to watch the parade and then head to Washington and Liberty Square for Pride Fest! There will be food, vendors, music, dancing and MORE! The parade starts at 10 a.m. and the festival kicks off after that beginning at noon and running until 11 p.m.

SoJo Summerfest

It's the summer bash for South Jordan! There's so many activities happening fit for any member of your family. A butterfly encounter experience, spider-man meet and greet, chalk art contest, fore foam fun, BMX stunt group, stilt walkers, fireworks, a root beer garden and of course plenty of live music and food for everyone. The fun is happening pretty much all day with a parade at 9 a.m. to kick things off!

Holi Festival Salt Lake City

The festival continues to travel around Utah as colored powder, music and fun makes its way to Salt Lake City this weekend! If you've never heard of this event, it welcome a new season of life as participants throw powder in the air, coating everyone in colors! The Salt Lake City leg of the event is happening at the Krishna Temple from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Registration required!

SUMMIT COUNTY

Utah Cornhole State Championships

Enjoy some of the best playing in the Utah Cornhole State Championships on Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the DeJoria Center in Kamas. There will be team events, women's events, senior events, junior competition and MORE. Then on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m., the cornhole competition continues through the entire day!

UTAH COUNTY

Payson Adventure Day



Scavenger hunt, archery, cookoff, corn hole, disc golf, pickleball, horseback riding, ax throwing, car show, and MORE (yes, there's even more adventurous activities) this weekend in Payson! Happening on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. While some activities will be at Memorial Park, others will be in other locations so check the schedule for all the details.

Springville Art City Days



Celebrate Latino culture through dance music and food on Saturday at the Arts Park in Springville. Happening from 4 to 10 p.m. with a free Zumba class to kick things off!

African Heritage Festival

For the third year, the African Heritage Festival will be at University Place and highlights diversity, traditions and values of the African continent through storytelling, music, dance, poetry, art and crafts. The event is FREE to everyone and guests can expect activities, workshops and vendors! Bring a blanket to watch live entertainment and bring your wallet to try some authentic food! Happening on Saturday from 2-8 p.m.

Utah Lake Festival



Sailboat regatta, cardboard boat race, food trucks, prizes, sailboat rides, live music, crafts, games, rock climbing and MORE will be at Utah Lake State Park this weekend in an effort to attract people to the area to educate on what's being done to improve the lake and promote recreational activities. The fun is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is FREE to everyone!

Pony Express Days



Celebrate the Eagle Mountain community and their ties to the Pony Express Trail through the weekend with a family fun night, carnival, parade, food trucks, concert and fun for everyone! Happening at Wride Memorial Park at various times throughout the weekend.

Vineyard Days

Bingo, pickleball, cookie social, pioneer games, pony rides, tractor train zoo, food trucks, bounce houses, spike ball, a drone performance and other fun will be happening at Vineyard Grove Park through Saturday night! FREE for everyone and happening all day, every day!

Provo Carnival

At the Povo Towne Center starting Thursday and running to Sunday, load up the family and head to the carnival! Tickets are $1 and wristbands are $30. Everything sold on-site!

WASATCH COUNTY

Midway Founders' Day



Plant flowers in the park and celebrate Midway Founders' Day with free lunch, family fun, a raffle and live music. Happening at Midway City Parks and Midway Town Square on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

First Friday movie and music night



Live music, vendors, food trucks, giveaways and a family-friendly movie will be at Washington City Veterans Park on Friday at 6 p.m. FREE for everyone! You may want to bring a blanket or chair to sit on outside.

WEBER COUNTY

Ogden Music Festival

Fans of acoustic music and beyond can kick off their summer at this festival happening through the weekend at "Fort BDO" located at 600 N. Depot Drive. Also at the festival will be a petting zoo and other outdoor-themed crafts and activities. While kids and teens under 16-years-old are free, tickets are required for everyone else!

Ogden tattoo convention

Local tattoo artists, vendors, food and a raffle giveaway will take place at Ogden Union station on Friday, Saturday and Sunday! If you're feeling brave, you can even GET a tattoo at this convention. Tickets required!

National Trails Day