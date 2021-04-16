Summit addresses violence, racism toward Utah Pacific Islanders

SALT LAKE CITY — The 8th Annual National Pacific Island Violence Prevention Conference is underway in Salt Lake City.

Representatives from the groups Pacific Island Knowledge 2 Action Resources (PIK2AR) and the Peninsula Resolution Conflict Center are holding a three-day conference that resolves around violence prevention, education, healing and research.

"People kind of shy away from registering for conferences like this where we're talking about violence prevention, but this conference really has a focus on empowerment and it's about sharing our stories and what's going on in our communities," said Oreta Tupola, and empowered living services trainer with PIK2AR.

Click here for details on registering for the conference.