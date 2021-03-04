Menu

Summit Co. Sheriff's Office reports recent rise in vehicle break-ins, thefts

Posted at 1:47 PM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04

PARK CITY, Utah — The Summit County Sheriff's Office is warning residents and visitors of a recent increase in vehicle break-ins and thefts.

"Vehicle smash-and-grabbers don’t normally take the vehicle itself. However, there is always the chance that a key on the dash or in the ignition may motivate the more daring into outright auto theft," a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office says.

SCSO offered the following tips to avoid becoming a theft victim:

  • Always lock your doors and roll up your windows when you park.
  • Make sure your valuables are out of sight.
  • Don’t use the console or glove box as mobile lock boxes.
  • Activate your security system if you have one.
  • “See Something, Say Something”: If you see someone acting suspicious - do not hesitate to call police. You may help catch a potential criminal.
