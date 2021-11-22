Summit County man arrested after explosives found at home

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A Summit County man is in custody after explosive devices were found at his home that he had threatened to blow up with his wife's dogs inside.

Gary Lee Jamieson, 56, threatened to barricade himself inside the home and burn it down, according to a probable cause statement. He was stopped by a sheriff's deputy after the threat was called in to police.

A loaded .357 revolver was found in jamieson's vehicle, a violation of his "restricted person" status as a prior convicted felon.

Deputies reported an odor of propane around the home and called fire officials, who found propane tanks connected to a car batteries, as well as wires and battery chargers that indicated it was a possible explosive device.

A witness claimed that Jamieson said "it was going to be like Ruby Ridge here."

During the investigation, a witness reported that there were ongoing domestic disputes between Jamieson and his wife, and she said that she feared for her safety.

Because Jamieson was deemed a flight risk with a history of aggravated assaults in addition to the explosives found at the scene, it was recommended that he be held with no bail.