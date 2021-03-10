Summit County Planning Commission votes down plan for affordable housing

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah —

A plan to rezone Highland Flats for affordable housing received a negative recommendation from the Summit County Planning Commission after receiving extensive comments in opposition from the neighborhood, despite a plea from its developers of the public need.

Rezoning for the area was first considered in a February 23 hearing, where public comments expressed concerns about crime, overcrowding, and a decline in property values. A follow-up presentation to the Commission on March 9 by developer representative Wade Budge did not sway the commission, despite their praise of the project's concept and the need for it.

Utah Legislature passes amendments to promote affordable housing.

Developers seeking to build on the parcel believe smart planning can overcome the neighbors' objections, and hope to work with the Summit County Council on a future plan. They point out that the parcel's location near the US 40--I-80 interchange is an ideal location for residents to travel into Park City via US 40 as opposed to the more congested Kimball Junction.

“We are pleased the planning commission will continue its evaluation of our important proposal. Our vision has always been to provide a safe, high-quality, and most importantly an economically attainable housing product to workforce residents within the boundaries of the Summit County . . . ," said Lance Bullen of Colmena Group, a partner in the development.

In response to concerns from Highland Estates residents, the developers plan to conduct a full traffic study and examine the impact on wildlife migration.

Highland Flats will consist of 410 units, 80% of which would be affordable housing to accommodate workers who currently commute into Park City, a number that is estimated to be 16,000 a day.