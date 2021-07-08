Summit County Sheriff's Deputy injured in Colorado on his way home

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A Summit County Sheriff’s Deputy injured in a crash in Colorado is on his way back to Utah.

Deputy Greg Young was in Colorado Springs with his family, when their car was hit.

Deputy Young was seriously injured and placed in the ICU at a local hospital.

The Utah Fraternal Order of Police says the insurance company would not pay for Young to be flown back to recover in Utah, meaning the family would have to pay the $25,000 to $70,000 cost of the transport.

The Utah FOP and the family began raising money to offset those costs.

“There are a lot of people in this state that support law enforcement, that support members of first responders and the medical communities that put their lives on the line, and the reality is that the people of Utah by and large have good hearts,” said Ryan Carver, with the Utah State Lodge for Fraternal Order of Police. “So I’m very appreciative of what people are doing and being willing to reach into their pockets, especially in these times, to help an officer or deputy whose had a bad situation occur."

University of Utah AirMed heard about the Young family’s predicament and offered to fly to Colorado and back to Utah free of charge.

That means all the money raised will be given directly to the family to cover medical costs.

As of Thursday morning, more than $13,000 had been raised.

If you’d like to donate, click here.

