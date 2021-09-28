Sundance 2022 gears up with new ways to fest and enhanced safety protocols

PARK CITY, Utah — Sundance Film Festival 2022 will include several changes to ensure health and safety guidelines are met, including satellite screen partners and online screenings.

Next year's festival will take place January 20-30, and Sundance Institute released information Tuesday about ticket packages, screen locations, and other details about "how to fest" in 2022.

Its Festival platform is now live, where audiences can explore changes for 2022, watch films and other content online, find informational updates, and preview the ticket options for 2022.

This includes a Festival trailer, and a comprehensive how-to guide for the online and in-person experiences, and an explanation of the latest health and safety measures.

For 2022, all audience members must be fully vaccinated to attend any screenings or other Festival events, and masks will be required indoors or while queuing in line.

To expand the viewing audience, seven independent cinemas across the United States will showcase films during the Festival's closing weekend of January 28-30, 2022.

Selected screens are the following:



Individual tickets will cost $20. Sundance Circle members can access tickets on October 15, with package sales beginning on December 15 for Sundance Institute’s Sundance Circle, Storyteller and Supporter Members, and December 17 for the general public.

Individual ticket sales for Institute Members begin January 5, and for the public, January 6.

Satellite Screens are independently ticketed. Go here for details on Institute membership.

Available next year will be an Explorer Pass available worldwide that will allow audience members to have online access to New Frontier and Indie Episodic films, as well as other programs.

It will cost $50 and will be valid throughout the Festival.

Online day passes will cost $100, with early access allowing four online screenings for one day of the Festival, valid January 22-28.

An Award-Winners Package will give audience members access to eight award-winning films, in-person or online.

This package is available for the closing weekend of January 29-30, and will cost $300.

A Salt Lake City Package will offer 10 in-person tickets to film screenings across Salt Lake City venues, including

the Grand Theater, Rose Wagner Theater, Broadway Theaters, and Salt Lake City Library.

A Utah billing address is required. The pass costs $500 and is valid throughout the Festival.

The Resort Package is for designed audience members staying at the Sundance Mountain Resort, and provides 10 tickets to the venue there.

It costs $650 and is valid throughout the Festival as well.

The Festival Package will be offered again, providing 10 tickets across all venues, in-person or online, with early access to tickets.

It costs $750 and is valid throughout the Festival.